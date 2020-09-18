Maintaining the supremacy of constitution

Abide by parliamentary system

The Opposition had already helped the government pass some of the laws proposed by the FATF through consensus. It had hoped to use its majority in the joint parliamentary session to get some of the government’s proposals amended as these could be used to target the opposition. The opposition’s majority was turned into minority through sleight of hand. It has now reasons to fear that any move in the parliament not liked by those in power might meet the same fate. When constitutional ways to change laws or bring no confidence moves are closed, political parties are forced to meditate taking the struggle to the streets.

Violation of the constitutional rights of citizens is resented by the legal community also. On Thursday, Pakistan Bar Council, the highest elected body of lawyers in Pakistan established under an Act of the Parliament, hosted an APC where leaders of nearly a dozen political parties and members and office-bearers of bar councils and bar associations participated.

The opposition parties conceded the lawyers’ demand for the abolition the 19th Amendment and constitution of a new forum for the selection of superior court judges comprising all stakeholders. The gathering observed that civil liberties as well as basic fundamental rights of people were being violated through unprecedented censorship. The APC demanded recovery of all the missing persons, adding that if there was any case against them, they should be proceeded in a court of law.

The gathering rejected the present system of accountability as useless, controversial and a tool for political engineering. It also declared arrest and detention of people before initiation of any case as illegal and demanded a unified accountability system for public office holders. It condemned the filing of treason cases against journalists, the enforced disappearance of some and restrictions on media houses.

There is a need on the part of the government to read the tea leaves. Devious obstructions in the parliamentary procedure and denial of civil rights has to stop. Unless this is done, the opposition, civil society and the legal community are likely to consider taking the battle to the streets.