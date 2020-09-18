Kashmir dispute can’t be solved by use of force: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated that Kashmir dispute cannot be solved by the use of force.

In a statement issued on Friday, the foreign minister said that the strategy of India, which has been using force against the Kashmiri people for the past seven decades, has totally failed.

The foreign minister said that India tried to use force to gag the voice of the Kashmiris through draconian laws and restrictions. There is no precedent of the atrocities that have been committed in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) since August 5 last year.

He made it clear that India cannot succeed in resolving the dispute by these atrocities. Qureshi said that the Kashmiri people bury their martyrs in Pakistan’s national flag, which proves that they have not accepted Indian steps.

He recalled his recent bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the ECO meeting, during which he drew attention of the world towards the unresolved Kashmir issue. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will talk on Kashmir issue during his address in the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The foreign minister termed the stay order on the Reko Diq issue as a big success and major relief to the country’s economy, which is under pressure due to Covid-19.