Jinnah’s vision lost in the air

It is very painful to state that we have not found any leader after Jinnah who would have been of indomitable courage, irresistible logic and exemplary principles which Jinnah possessed and especially who would have carried out the legacy of Jinnah’s dreams and vision to make Pakistan a stable, prosperous and develop.

What Jinnah envisioned, was to make Pakistan a pure parliamentary Democratic country consisting of strong and unite federating units, Minorities freedom and principles of social justice be ensured and human rights be fully guaranteed in this state of Pakistan.

But we have witnessed everything opposite of Jinnah’s dream of Pakistan.

We saw every where sectarian violence, racial and linguistic clashes ,terrorism , flagrant violation of human rights , Forced conversion of minorities , interference and abrogation of constitutional institution and constitution itself many times , conflicts between Provinces and Federation on political, economical administrative interests.

Right now we are on verge of destruction, but Still we have time to keep the words and revive Jinnah’s vision and as to lead the country toward stabilization and prosperity .

Ghulam Hyder Mugheri

Lahore