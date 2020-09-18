Initiating IPL

Indian Premier League (IPL) is considered the world’s Twenty20 league and among the most-watched tournament around the globe and was expected to incept on March 29 in India but due to the worsening situations of Corona pandemic it was postponed while India is on the second in the list of most affected countries in the world. However, the cancelation meant a potential loss of more than 534 million dollars in revenue. Furthermore, after estimating the declined cases the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the reopening of the IPL in 19 September in United Arab Emirates (UAE) between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings where making a crowd would not be permitted and only a small amount of spectators would be allowed. According to an estimation that the total number of Corona Virus in UAE are nearly 82,568 among which more than 72,117 recovered and 402 people died and the report more states that if the IPL starts processing then it might put a huge enhancement of corona patience not only in India but also in UAE. The BCCI is only trying to boost up its own economy and trying to prevent the loss. The government of India should stop the starting of IPL immediately because the lives of the people are more important than money.

Mehraj Altaf

Herronk