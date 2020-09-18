Higher education secy inspects Covid-19 guidelines compliance

LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education Secretary Naeem Ghaus Khosa paid a surprise visit to MAO College, Lahore on Friday.

During the inspection, Khosa inspected various sections of the college and inspected the compliance of the government-devised guidelines to curtail the coronavirus pandemic.

Principal Professor Riaz Hashmi briefed the secretary about the arrangements made for safety from coronavirus and compliance of governmental instructions to the eradication of dengue.

The secretary expressed the satisfaction over the arrangements and directed that governmental instructions regarding safety from the virus and dengue be implemented in letter and spirit.