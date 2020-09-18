Helpless Bhil community

Bhils in India are becoming targets of Hindu on Hindu attacks

Yet so far, no further development has been noticed in the investigation regarding brutal murder of 11 members of a Pakistani Hindu migrant family in India’s Jodhpur district. This horrible incident took place on August 9. Most of the people in the neighborhood are of the opinion that this innocent family was murdered just because its members belonged to Pakistan. Analysts are pointing their fingers to the bitter reality that the so-called secular country under the Modi-led BJP government is not even safe for Hindu community and one could easily understand the miserable condition of those belonging to the minorities, particularly the Muslims. According to the media details, the unfortunate Pakistani Hindu migrant family had been living on a farm in the village, which it had hired for farming. It seems that the BJP leaders have no interest in tracing out the culprits behind this cruelty because the victims had migrated from Pakistan. Let us see if someone from the Hindu community raises any voice in favour of the wretched Hindu family.

It is also a notable fact that the deceased were from the Bhil community and had come to India some eight years ago. History tells us that Bheels or Bhils are an Indo-Aryan-speaking ethnic group residing in West India. The government of India conducted a survey in 2013 which said Bhils were the largest tribal group in India with a total population of 17 million. It is also noteworthy that the Bhil community has been demanding a separate Bhil state in India for a long time. The tribal belt of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat had been the epicentre of this separate Bhil state demand. These Bhil people want that migrant people of this community should be brought back to their original place with full dignity. These people also demand that the tribal communities should have the first right on natural resources. The demanded Bhil state comprises different districts including Dungarpur, Banswara and Pratapgarh in southern Rajasthan, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Petlawad, and so one of Madhya Pradesh and the eastern districts of Gujarat including Panchmahal, Godhra, Dahod and Dang. The northern districts of Maharashtra would also be a part of the Bhil state if ever came into existence.

Most of the people belonging to this community earn their living by working in the fields of agriculture, animal husbandry, poultry and manufacturing of handloom products, but at the same time they have a very powerful understanding of changing political needs and requirements too. In 2017 the Bhil community formed the Bharatiya Tribal Party to put its demands firmly before the state governments. This new-born party became so popular among the people that it won two seats each in the Gujarat and Rajasthan Legislative Assemblies. It is being said that the 11 members of the Pakistani migrated family were murdered just to kill two birds with one stone; the first purpose being to threaten those Bhils who are living in other countries and want to migrate to India to strengthen their community; the second being to give a tough time to the rapidly emerging Bharatiya Tribal Party. The BJP is planning to crush the Bhil Independent State movement in the same way as it had crushed the Sikh Khalistan Movement. By spreading fear of death, fear of deprivation from the land and by spreading a sense of insecurity among the Bhil community, the BJP government is simply creating hurdles in the way of their independence movement.

Maltreatment of the Bhil community in India is nothing new. In 2017 the Tribal Research and Training Institute (TRTI), run by the Gujarat government’s Tribal Development Department, referred to the tribal Bhil community on its official website as ‘black community’. It also stated that most of the members of the Bhil community are criminals. TRTI claimed that the Bhils use mobile phones for carrying out crimes and formulating criminal strategies. Dr Gaurang Jani is a renowned scholar and a well known sociologist. He teaches at Gujarat University. Commenting upon the humiliating comments on an official website on the Bhil community, he said “In my opinion, it is a social crime to speak of Bhils or any other tribal community in this manner. This is insulting not just to the tribe; it is insulting that the government sees its own citizens this way”. Prakash Shah is a political analyst from Ahmadabad. He said commenting upon the official derogatory remarks on the website, “The most disturbing aspect of the website is that it shows how the government views citizens. The government views tribals as subjects and not citizens. This is absolutely wrong.”

Even in 2020, the situation with reference to humiliation of the Bhil community is still the same. According to the NEWS 18, in January 2020, an examination was conducted by the Public Service Commission. In the reading comprehension section of the paper a paragraph was included which mentioned that the Bhil tribe members are under the grip of liquor and that the community engages in unlawful and immoral activities. Various Bhil tribe leaders expressed their resentment at this statement and demanded a detailed inquiry into the matter. But even after six months, nothing has yet been done. The criminal silence of the BJP government shows that the Bhil community would also meet the same fate as that of the Sikhs and the Kashmiris.