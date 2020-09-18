FIA arrests man for blackmailing woman

KARACHI: The Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday apprehended a man allegedly involved in blackmailing a girl using her obscene photos with the help of Facebook authorities.

According to cybercrime wing officials, they have arrested an accused named Adnan during a raid in Peshawar for forwarding obscene videos of a woman to others to blackmail her.

“He had forwarded her obscene photos to family members and friends,” they said, adding that they traced the accused with the cooperation of the Facebook administration.

The development came after a report earlier in the day that social networking site Facebook has agreed to share its data with local authorities to investigate and eradicate cybercrime.

The Facebook administration has signed an agreement with the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan to share the data with Pakistani authorities in a bid to secure the electronic horizon and curb the leeway cyber criminals enjoyed.

The team of technical experts with the social network also concurred with Pakistan’s aspiration for expediting cybercrime investigations.

The investigation watchdog will now have an access to data from the Social networking site in order to expand its investigations in the cybercrime cases.