Covid-infected Hamza taken to hospital for a checkup

LAHORE: Leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz was taken to Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital on Friday for a medical checkup after being diagnosed positive for Covid-19 last week.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had earlier insisted on Hamza being shifted to a hospital until he had recovered.

Jinnah Hospital Medical Superintendent Yahya Sultan told a local news outlet that said Hamza underwent a CT scan and other tests, and then was sent back to jail. The reports will be available within the next few days, he added.

The PML-N leader has been in the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) custody since June of last year. Hamza is being investigated for money laundering and holding assets beyond means.

On Sunday, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had confirmed that his son had contracted coronavirus.

Shehbaz had said that his son was “bravely fighting political victimisation by the NAB-Niazi nexus” after already having faced cases during the Musharraf era.

Furthermore, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had accused the government of not giving Hamza “the required medical attention”.

“This oppressive regime has been toying with the health of political opponents by keeping them in inhuman conditions. My brother [Hamza] is the latest victim of this brutality who has tested positive for Covid-19 but not being given the required medical attention,” she had said on Twitter.

She had said Hamza “has unjustly and illegally been incarcerated for more than a year now”.

Hamza had sought bail from the Lahore High Court (LHC) in March, as the coronavirus forced parts of the country went into lockdown.

“The confined space of a prison makes it virtually impossible to implement the policy of social distancing. The prisoners are vulnerable and exposed to suffer irreparably in case of an outbreak. God forbid, a prison outbreak is likely to present a potentially deadly risk to its inmates,” his petition stated.

It is pertinent to mention that in the ten months since NAB had arrested Hamza, no reference was filed against him by the anti-graft watchdog.