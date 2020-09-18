Caution to the wind

The novel coronavirus is regained it’s power once again .while seeing the irresponsibility of a common society. However, when I taught COVID-19 in Pakistan is not fully under controlled move that we be our masters ourselves. No at all, kindly remove this conception in your mind so that the virus is end and we will be under our free well. See the guidelines of COVID-19 is very necessary to be focused at any rate. After experiencing that the educational institutions were closed at least for seven months and children at great sufferings so they shall not be loosing their one year with no learning. So the authorities have been opening institutions slowly. As far as they reopened I myself can judge there has made a joke for SOPs as previously for this reason many schools sealed since the confirmed cases or risk infections is very high. It’s like several institutions playing with their lives to be the victim of COVID-19. I only recommend to say the government of Pakistan should see every environmental and health protections and the main focus on SOPs very strictly.

Barkatullah

Turbat