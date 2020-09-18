Bilawal telephones Nawaz Sharif, invites to join APC virtually

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday made telephonic contact with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London, and invited him to join the opposition-led all parties conference (APC) virtually.

According to the PPP spokesman, the two leaders discussed the overall political situation in the country. “Bilawal invited Nawaz to attend the multi-party conference via video-link,” he said.

The elder Sharif was quoted as saying during the telephonic conversation that he desires success of the APC and his prayers and sympathies are with the people of the country.

“Just spoke to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. Enquired about his health. Also invited him to virtually attend opposition APC, hosted by PPP, on 20th September,” tweeted the PPP chairman afterwards to announce that he had enquired after Nawaz’s health and invited him to attend the conference.

“Thank you Bilawal. Warm regards & prayers,” PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said in response.

The former prime minister had also spoken to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and assured him that the PML-N will cooperate with the joint opposition in the future.

PPP, PML-N and the JUI-F have said that they will use the platform to try to come up with a joint strategy focused on ousting the incumbent government.

The APC will convene at the Zardari House in Islamabad on September 20. Their focus is on driving out the incumbent government.

“The situation in the country has reached a stage where we cannot afford even a moment’s delay,” JUI-F’s Durrani said, “We want free and fair elections in the country, with no interference whatsoever.”

Speaking on the upcoming meeting’s agenda, he said, “The APC will decide whether there will be a new election or an in-house change.”