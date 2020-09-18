It is one of the best parts of life that a person decides to choose his / her own way of living. As a great philosopher said” Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom.” Always try to be yourself, because no one ever can tell you that you are wrong and doing wrong. You never find yourself until you face the truth of real life, because you can never tell lie to yourself. Moreover, if you will do your own then no one can change your thoughts and ideas about your life. Don’t compare yourself to others, because you never fully believe yourself if you keep comparing yourself to others. Life is only the amount of work and efforts that you put into it. The harder you work to sarround yourself with better things an the long run means the happier you could possibly be. Never make someone to be the reason of your happiness.

Meena Yasin

Quetta