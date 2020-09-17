The opposition and the magic wand

Turning majority into minority

There was no attempt at consensus building over the controversial sections of the FATF-related bills through talks outside Parliament or a debate inside the joint session on Wednesday. The procedural issues raised by the Opposition were dismissed out of hand by the chair. The government simply steamrollered the opposition to get the bills through. Neither the leader of the Opposition nor the chairman of the PPP was given the floor. This led the Opposition to stage a walk out. There was no customary attempt by the Speaker to bring the boycotting members back. Leaving aside parliamentary decorum, a jubilant Prime Minister ridiculed the former PM Nawaz Sharif and former Finance Minister Dar over their backgrounds in his speech after the bills were passed. He maintained that the interests of the opposition leaders and Pakistan were in contrast with each other. The way the bills were passed and the remarks of the Prime Minister that followed are likely to further increase confrontation between the government and the opposition while simultaneously adding to the existing polarization in society.

The government claimed that it wanted to pass the bills only to get FATF declare Pakistan white. The opposition fears that the authority given to police to arrest anyone without warrants would be used against its leaders, which is not what the FATF wanted. Many will wait with fingers crossed to see if the authority is not misused against political opponents.

The opposition had numerical superiority over the government and its allies in the joint session. Had it been able to ensure the presence of all its members in the joint session, it could have turned the tables against the government. After the shock victory for the government in the Senate that foiled a motion of no-confidence against the Senate Chairman, this is the second time the opposition has been let down by its own MPs. As things stand it is unrealistic on the part of the opposition to talk about bringing a no-confidence vote against the PM. The opposition would do well to formulate more realistic tactics when it meets at the multi-party conference scheduled for Sunday.