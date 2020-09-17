Rationalising the PHA Housing Scheme

Balloting of plots of different areas was conducted in August by PHA Foundation, Peshawar. These plots were to be offered to the federal employees. It was a successful balloting. The mode for the payment of money is either on monthly basis or quarterly basis for three years. The houses would be constructed by the authorities and be handed over to the winners after three years.

The stipulated amount of monthly/quarterly payment mentioned in the plan for the Government employees is too hefty. Potentially, it is manifold higher than the salaries of these employees. It is quite irrational and impracticable. It shows that the planners of this scheme for the Government employees are either mindless or anti-pathetic. The scheme of the payment is mind-boggling.

How can an honest Government employee, who solely depends on his salary for the family expenses pay such a huge amount for three years? Where will the family eat from and, how would the family affairs be managed? There is every need to rethink and revisit the whole plan to make it feasible and affordable for these employees.

In my opinion, the planners of the scheme must ponder on the plan meticulously to rationalize it. They can mitigate the amount of payment to a reasonable level as is easily affordable for these people and extend the time period for this payment.

Mohammad Ahmad

Islamabad