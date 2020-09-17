Post corona plans

Right now the international community has been witnessing enough of coronavirus threats, almost most countries having been affected by the outbreak. Countries and people have suffered a lot economically, physically and emotionally so far.

What next? What could be the next course of action against the corona curse? It is time to answer many more such questions.

First and foremost, the economic growth of the countries should be accelerated. Yet again, it is also a matter of improving the infrastructure and upgrading the present education levels in the region.

In fact, all these factors will result in a sudden drop in the migrant influx. This phenomenal happening will stop the people making contact with other countries unnecessarily.

Of course, going abroad for work/education is appreciable. However, unnecessary immigration could be averted to a larger extent.

Local economic boom is yet another good step. Filled with enough water from the River Thamirabarani and fertile soil, my native areas like Korkai, Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu have long been under agricultural activities like paddy, banana, betel leaves cultivations. I [too] am confident of starting such activities in my areas after turning 50 or so. Similarly, such economic activities should be largely encouraged for the people to stay home in their region.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai