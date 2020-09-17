Pakistan re-elected to UN committee with overwhelming majority

Pakistan on Thursday secured an overwhelming majority of 52 votes from the 54-member United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and has been re-elected to the United Nations’ Committee for Programme and Coordination (CPC) after.

“This overwhelming support constitutes 96% of the total tally,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

According to FO, the committee is the “main subsidiary organ of ECOSOC and the UN General Assembly for Planning, Programming and Coordination of the work of the United Nations”.

“Pakistan’s reelection to the CPC is a resounding validation of Pakistan’s meaningful engagement within the United Nations as well as its contributions in the areas of international economic cooperation and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” it added.

Furthermore, the CPC is tasked with reviewing UN programmes and recommending to the UN Secretary-General how “legislative mandates” can be translated into “programmatic activities”, said the statement.

It noted that Pakistan has been a member of the committee since 1973 and will serve it for another three years with its reelection.

“Pakistan’s presence at the Committee will help us contribute to the effective formulation of the programmes and budget planning of the United Nations,” said the Foreign Office.

The statement also said that Pakistan is also currently serving as the President of ECOSOC at the UN “which is one of the principal organs of the UN and the central platform for economic and social development, forging consensus and coordinating efforts to achieve internationally agreed development goals”.

Pakistan hopes it will “continue to work hand-in-hand with the international community for promoting the shared goals of international cooperation and economic and social development, as enshrined in the UN Charter”, the statement concluded by saying.