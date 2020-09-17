Pakistan played constructive role for Afghan peace despite Indian designs: Durrani

ISLAMABAD :Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani on Wednesday said that contrary to the nefarious Indian designs and conspiracies, Pakistan has always played a constructive and reconciliatory role for peace in Afghanistan.

Opening a panel discussion on ‘Decoding Indian Foreign Policy in the Regional and Global Context’ organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the information secretary said that the world was recognising Pakistan’s role for Afghan peace even while India had been trying to sabotage the process.

He said that being a responsible peace-loving nation, Pakistan desired good ties with all its neighbouring states. It had always been striving for regional and global peace, he added.

Highlighting the human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), Durrani reiterated that Pakistan firmly stood with the Kashmiri people until they were given their right to self-determination in light of the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) resolutions.

So-called secular India had been carrying out state terrorism in the IOK, as well as suppressing the minorities across the country for Hindu supremacy, he added.

Moreover, the fundamental rights of Kashmiri people, he further said, were also being suppressed through restrictions on media and freedom of movement.

Durrani, while referring to the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, said that India was making every attempt to destroy the peace in the region, even inside Pakistan, by directly sponsoring terrorism.

The information secretary remarked that the panel discussion would help the participants understand the challenges in the regional and global context and the provocative Indian foreign policy inspired by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he added.

He said that the RSS goons were infiltrating public properties, religious and entertainment places while treating the minority communities inhumanely.

He added that the aforementioned human rights abuses against the Kashmiris and other minorities had exposed India across the globe.

Durrani said that the arrest of a serving Indian Navy officer Jadhav and his confession of involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan manifested Indian foreign policy agenda of instability in the region.

Instead of engaging with Pakistan bilaterally under Shimla or ceasefire agreements, India had always resorted to blaming Pakistan, the information secretary remarked.

The constitutional status of IOK, he added, had been unilaterally changed by India and unleashed a new wave of atrocities against the Kashmiris, making the territory the world’s largest prison.

Former diplomats, including Riaz Hussain Khokhar, Suleiman Bashir, Aziz Ahmad Khan and Asif Durrani elaborated Indian foreign policy, illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, serious human rights violations and Pakistan’s just and peaceful stance.

A large number of senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, including Principal Information Officer (PIO) Shahera Shahid, Radio Pakistan Director General Ambreen Jan, representatives of local and foreign media outlets attended the session.