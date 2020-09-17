Pakistan, EU discuss SEP operationalisation for collaboration in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and European Union (EU) on Thursday discussed operationalisation of Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) for collaboration in diverse fields.

This was discussed during a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and EU Ambassador Androulla Kaminara here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The current status of Pak-EU relations and ways to further strengthen it was also discussed. It was also agreed to continue to work together for the advancement of Pakistan-EU partnership in all areas.

The foreign minister lauded the European Union’s support for Pakistan to counter the coronavirus crisis. Welcoming the commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations, Qureshi underlined Pakistan’s pivotal role in the facilitation of the Afghan peace process. He stressed that a peaceful Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and the region.

Qureshi underscored the dire human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He stressed that the European Union should play its role in highlighting the adverse human rights situation in IIOJK and alleviating the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

The EU ambassador acknowledged the positive role played by Pakistan in the peace process.