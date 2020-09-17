Pakistan calls for an independent Palestinian state

ISLAMABAD: After Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) finalised peace deals to normalise ties with Israel, Pakistan on Thursday stuck to its previous stance and is calling for an independent Palestinian state in accordance with the United Nations’ (UN) resolutions.

“Pakistan reaffirms stand on Palestine of [two] state solution as enshrined in UN resolutions,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a tweet, adding that, “Palestinian’s right to self-determination is inalienable [and] we renew call for the establishment of independent State of Palestine on basis of internationally agreed parameters with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as capital”.

Israel has pledged to suspend its planned annexation of Palestinian lands in exchange for normalisation of ties with the UAE according to the deal.

However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu further clarified that this did not mean Israel was abandoning plans to annex the Jordan Valley and Jewish settlements across the occupied West Bank.

According to White House officials, the deal was the brought about after lengthy discussions between Israel, the UAE and the United States.

US President Donald Trump, Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed had “agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates”, according to a joint statement issued by the three nations.

The statement added that “as a result of this diplomatic breakthrough and at the request of President Trump with the support of the United Arab Emirates, Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty”.

However, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a speech broadcast on state television, “The UAE betrayed the world of Islam, the Arab nations, the region’s countries, and Palestine,” and added that the UAE has betrayed the whole Muslim world by signing an agreement to normalise relations with Israel.

“Of course, this betrayal won’t last long but the stigma will stay with them,” he added.