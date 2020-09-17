LHC bans use of polythene bags across Punjab

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday banned the use of polythene bags in the province due to its negative effect on the environment.

Justice Shahid Kareem of the Lahore High Court heard a petition, seeking a ban on polythene bags, terming it hazardous for the environment and human health.

“Polythene bags are creating environmental pollution”, the applicant stated in his plea. The LHC after hearing of the case, slapped a complete ban on the use of polythene bags across the province.

Concerned authorities are strictly directed to ensure the implementation of the order.

Earlier on February 21, the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued directives for a complete ban on polythene bags at the departmental stores and ordered the provincial authorities to submit a detailed report in this regard.

During a hearing at the LHC, Justice Shahid Karim said that the world has already abandoned the use of such bags and companies in the United States US and other countries have moved towards eco-friendly bags. “The plastic bags are becoming toxic especially for our marine life,” he remarked.

He asked as to why the departmental stores are showing reluctance in abandoning the plastic bags and added that this is the step they should have taken on their own.

“We have imposed a ban on using plastic bags at departmental stores because of big shoppers made up of more chemicals being used there,” the judge said.