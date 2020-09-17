FATF bills passage buried chapter of NRO forever: Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related legislation has been carried out in the best interest of the country.

Talking to the media here on Thursday, the railways minister termed the successful passage of the FATF-related legislation from the Parliament, despite the opposition’s hurdles, as a victory of the Pakitstan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said that former president Asif Ali Zardari is looking for a national reconciliation ordinance (NRO). Praising the PTI-led government, the railways minister said that the government did not surrender before the opposition in the anti-money laundering bill and now NRO has been buried after the legislation. He said the opposition parties opposed the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bills but their 38 members were absent from the joint session of parliament.

He further claimed that the All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition parties is bound to fail and no major decision is expected from the conference. The opposition will only rely on processions and rallies, he added.

Sheikh Rashid once again claimed that ‘S-League’ [Pakistan Muslim League-Shehbaz] will soon separate from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The minister said an Indian plot to provoke Shia-Sunni sectarian violence in Rawalpindi has been foiled as the suspects have been stopped.

Earlier, addressing the inaugural ceremony of a new block at Railways Hospital in Rawalpindi, Rashid said that development of education and health sectors is a priority of the present government. He said 80 per cent of the work at Mother and Child Hospital in Rawalpindi has been completed at a cost of Rs6 billion. He added that the hospital will house 14 operation theatres so that people do not face any inconvenience.

He said Pakistan has overcome the coronavirus pandemic. However, India is facing a very difficult situation in this regard due to its arrogance. He said that India’s economy has already suffered a 24 per cent decline due to Covid-19.