Curbing sexual violence

The unfortunate incident at motorway has deeply shattered the sentiments of hoi pollis and has ignited a discourse about finding ways to put an end to such heinous crimes. While discussing the solutions one must first try to understand the causation factors of this evil. The chief cause is the turbulent psychological state of mind that gets its impetus from the movies depicting the extreme intimate scenarios hailing the dominance of male partner. Such movies ignite the fantasies in the amateur minds of the viewer and affect those people the most who are far from education. In many instances the highly educated individuals are involved in sexual assaults too. The second factor adding fuel to fire is the laxity in the prosecution and loopholes in the legal system. The process from catching a rapist, collecting the evidences and bringing the culprit to justice is often so stretched that it takes years, if not decades, to reach a sensible verdict. The painful case of mukhtaran Mai is a case in point here, that took 8 years to dispense her justice. The third and maybe the most important factor is the ridiculous mindset of masses to blame the victim for the incident. Instead of providing emotional support and asking for some workable and strict laws, what our society actually do is the moral schooling of the victim. To curb the heinous crimes as rape, a concentrated and holistic approach is needed that covers the various areas from censoring the movies glorifying intimacy, reporting of crime, evidence collection to perfection of the culprit. Presence of laws won’t scare the rapists, the implementation of laws will surely bring about the positive results.

Usama Manzoor

Lahore