CPEC early harvest projects near completion, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtyar on Thursday said that early harvest projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have either been completed or are near completion, while other socio-economic projects and Special Economic Zones’ (SEZs) development are being expedited by the government.

The minister said this in a meeting with Ambassador of People’s Republic of China to Pakistan Yao Jing, who paid the courtesy farewell visit to him on Thursday.

Bakhtyar said that CPEC is a symbol of economic and strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, and both the countries would equally benefit from economic cooperation by enhancing CPEC portfolio. He also outlined the significance of Joint Economic Commission (JEC) platform to strengthen economic relations between Pakistan and China.

The minister appreciated the ambassador’s role in strengthening Pakistan-China relations and expressed best wishes for his future assignments and endeavours. He acknowledged the support of Chinese government for Pakistan regarding social and infrastructural development, national security, territorial integrity and Kashmir dispute.

Bakhtyar also touched upon key development projects launched by the incumbent government to spur the economy after Covid-19.

The ambassador welcomed the kind remarks made by the minister and shared his pleasant stay in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan-China friendship encompasses all spheres including political, institutional and popular support in Pakistan over the years.

The ambassador highly appreciated the role of Bakhtyar for scaling up CPEC portfolio and expeditious implementation of the development projects as minister for planning to take CPEC forward and further strengthening bilateral economic cooperation. He reiterated that China will continue to strengthen the socio-economic partnership with her all-weather friend Pakistan.