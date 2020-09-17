COVID-19 cases reported at IBA, Sindh colleges

KARACHI: The classes at Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi Campus and City Campus have been suspended for two days after two students tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

According to the IBA campus sources, two students at Karachi campus have been found positive of coronavirus and shifted to quarantine. The infected students belong to Lahore and Islamabad, added the sources.

The teaching classes have been suspended for two days at IBA’s Karachi and City campuses. The coronavirus testing has been underway at IBA since September 14 in collaboration with the district health office.

A spokesperson of IBA has stated that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be made more effective at the academic institution.

Moreover, the Sindh Health Department has disclosed that eight employees of Matiari, Hala and New Saeedabad colleges have been diagnosed positive in coronavirus tests.

“The Principal of New Saeedabad College has been among the infected patients of novel coronavirus”, according to health department sources. “Two professors and a senior clerk of Hala Girls College, have also been among the infected persons.”

Hala college, which was to be opened after six months, has been closed again after the cases of coronavirus. The authorities are also considering closing down the New Saeedabad College for an indefinite period, sources said.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) earlier said that as many as 22 educational institutions have been sealed over neglecting SOPs designed to control coronavirus spread.