6 more die of Covid-19 in Pakistan; global tally crosses 30m

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus has claimed six more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the overall death toll to 6,399.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 545 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 303,634. As many as 291,169 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease, pushing the number of active cases down to 6,066. In the last 24 hours, 31,808 samples were tested, out of which 545 turned out to be positive.

So far, more than 3 million tests have been conducted across the country. A total of 998 patients are still under treatment at 735 hospitals of the country out of which 102 are critical, who are on the ventilators.

Meanwhile, the global tally of coronavirus cases has crossed 30 million and stands at 30,076,429, while 21,828,319 patients have recovered and 945,845 have died so far.

The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,829,319 cases. It is followed by India, which has 5,122,846 cases, Brazil has 4,421,686 and Russia has 1,085,281 confirmed cases. Pakistan at present stands at number 17 among the list of countries affected by the coronavirus disease.