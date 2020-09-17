22 educational institutions closed down for flouting coronavirus guidelines

ISLAMABAD: The government closed down 22 educational institutions across the country during the last 48 hours for failing to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday.

A statement issued by the authority said: “During [the] last 48 hours, 22 educational institutions across Pakistan have been closed due to non-compliance of health SOPs/protocols and disease prevalence.”

According to the statement, 16 of these educational institutions were in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one in Islamabad, and five in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K).

Millions of students across the country returned to classes on Tuesday after a break of six months, as schools and colleges reopened for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus in February. They were closed in March as the coronavirus began to spread in the country.

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on the day said the government will close the educational institutions found violating the coronavirus guidelines.

Earlier on Monday, a private medical college in Islamabad was sealed after 16 Covid-19 cases were reported among students and employees.

The Islamabad district health office in a letter had stated: “It has been observed with great concern that numerous cases of Covid-19 have been reported from Riphah Medical College, Islamabad, since September 9.

“To date more than 16 cases have been reported. This trend is very alarming as this institute is becoming a super spreader and a hotspot for Covid-19. It is advised to immediately close down the campus and hostel premises and conduct thorough disinfection activities.

“Furthermore, Covid-19 testing of all the exposed staff/students must be performed and adherence to SOPs must be ensured. In view of above, it is requested that necessary action may please be taken,” the letter had said.