The Might-is-Right will have to change

The release of Majeed Achakzai challenges the whole system

For the past two weeks, some CCTV footage has been circulating on social media. This CCTV footage is dated 2 June 2017. On this day, a tragic incident took place at Zarghoon Road, GPO Chowk, in Quetta, which injured every human soul. A speeding Land Cruiser arrives and the traffic warden Ataullah standing in the way of the Land Cruiser is crushed with great cruelty. It was not an ordinary driver who drove the Land Cruiser, but Majeed Achakzai, a member of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly at the time.

Hundreds of people on the scene witnessed the tragedy the sight and the eye of the camera also reserved the heartbreaking incident. Unfortunately, this powerful man who trampled a living man under the car in broad daylight was also granted bail by the court and in the last few days he was found to be without a defence. But the court acquitted him honorably. Of course, the CCTV footage was presented as evidence but the question of why this evidence was rejected is a thorn in the side of every Pakistani. What are the motives behind the release of Majeed Achakzai? Was the release made possible on the grounds that the accused was powerful, or were legal hurdles encountered, or were legal requirements not met in preparing the case?

The four children of this traffic sergeant are cursing our justice system on the social media, and Pakistan’s leading people who are in power, and are appealing to them for justice, but only time will tell whether their voice will reach the upper echelons of the justice system. While the relatives and friends of the traffic sergeant are protesting against the murder of justice, the people of Pakistan are also dissatisfied and saddened by this court decision. And our country and law are being ridiculed.

Seventy-three years have passed since Independence, but we could not change the system of justice created by the British. Our forefathers lived with this rotten system of law and were buried in the dust, but they did nothing to save future generations from this system. Past injustice and lawlessness, and double standards of justice, have hollowed out our country. Because of obstacles to the timely and speedy delivery of justice, legal considerations and legislation has become indispensable to eradicate the complexities from our system.

Voices for justice are being raised all over Pakistan. People are looking to the Honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan to see when he will take notice. Every conscious person is waiting for the release of Majeed Achakzai for the Chief Justice to take suo motu notice and silence the voices in the judicial system, and also provide justice to the relatives of the traffic sergeant. Hazrat Ali, may Allah bless him and grant him peace, said that a society can stand on disbelief but not survive without justice

The root of all the problems and sufferings of our country is this injustice and lawlessness. This was done so as to rule over us, but 73 years have passed since Independence, and no one has changed this system. The governments did not bother. To date, it has not been possible to determine who is responsible for changing this rotten anti-human system. Political parties, legislators, courts, the legislature, the administration, the elites are all innocent, so who will change this system where the poor fight for justice for seven generations and the rich get justice in a few days? Centuries ago, Plato said that the law is a spider’s web in which the weak are trapped while the strong tear this web out. It seems that Plato wrote this statement for our country. If we compare ourselves with other countries of the same age that came into being with us or after us, we will be the fastest growing. The main reason for this is the slowness of important duties such as justice, and the the standard of justice for the powerful and the standard of justice for the poor and helpless, where the rich get justice immediately and the generations of the poor pass away in search of it. This is a matter of recent days.

In our country, a 101-year-old man who died in prison had filed a petition in the court a week before, seeking his early release under Section 146 of the Act So that he could get treatment but the court rules got in the way and this process took three weeks and the court gave three weeks to consider the application but the elder died in jail before three weeks had passed. If in lace this helpless old man, there had been the father of a politician, a lawyer, a bureaucrat or a businessman, he would have been granted bail overnight and would have been released, whether he wen to court at night or on Sunday. How long will this kind of discrimination last?

How long will the exploitation of the poor continue? No one knows how long the poor will continue to stumble into exile to get justice. When will the double standard of justice change? The world has undergone many changes, but we have not been able to fix the legal system. People risk everything to get justice, they sacrifice their precious time, wealth and peace to get justice, but despite years of hard work an tenacious effort, they are deprived of justice and in the end they become silent after saying bad things about the court system.

After the verdict in Sergeant Ataullah’s case, various questions are being raised in the social media about the judicial system of Pakistan. Everywhere there is a debate on the murder of Sergeant Attaullah and the verdict.

Undoubtedly, justice is considered as the basic unit of any society. Justice is so much for any society it is as important as water for fish that societies and countries develop where justice prevails, there is no double standard of justice, and there is only one law for the rich and the poor. The release of Majeed Achakzai is a slap in the face to our system. The echo of this slap has been heard all over the world and four innocent children have screamed at the release of their father’s killer.

