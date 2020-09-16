Reopening schools under Covid-19

1.5 billion children have been affected worldwide

By: Humera Malik

COVID-19 pandemic has caused abrupt and enormous changes to the education sector around the world. It affected more than 1.5 billion students ranging from the level of kindergarten to higher education. This is the first time that educational institutions closed their doors and left students without access to formal learning. Where many other institutions have been adversely affected, existing circumstances are the real test for the education sector too. Actually, the pandemic surge not only challenges the readiness and capacity of institutions to engage students for learning but also sheds light on inequalities that exist across the globe. This socio-academic imbalance creates barriers to quality education, especially for the marginalized sections.

According to Brookings experts, the impact of school closure on student learning throughout the world varies by socioeconomic status and also by the extent to which schools and the education system have the capacity to provide quality online education. This situation means that the learning gap between rich and poor will probably continue to grow under covid-19. This gap prevails not only between high and low income countries, but also between high and low income regions and sections within countries.

Now the world has entered a new phase of dealing with such issues. Various countries are planning to reopen schools and many others had already begun their academic sessions whereas several states have cancelled the rest of their academic year, inspiring students to resume from the same grade next year. Around the globe, countries are confronting the first wave and many others are facing a resurgence of the coronavirus. In that situation, reopening safely has been difficult to work out because the stake for key decisions carries life and death implications. Before drawing up specific recommendations, guiding principles for policy makers should be evaluated. It is highly necessary to learn from the experiences of the countries which had already reopened their schools.

Throughout the world, the countries which are about to reopen including Pakistan should lay down some directives comprising the strict rules to ensure safety of students as well as teachers. The abovementioned models can provide guiding principles to them. Models can vary institution to institution and region to region but the most important step is to assure the social distancing and educate people about safety measures. The government should drive home the idea that pandemic is not yet over and the institutes found guilty of not following SOPs will immediately be closed

Denmark was the first European country which had gone through its trial and error phase and reopened its elementary schools way back on April 15. This country’s reopening has been hailed as a resounding success. The Danish education minister claims that they had focused on keeping the children in small groups and reduced the class sizes. They had kept them apart to ensure social distancing not only in classes but also during recess. They ensured the cooperation among teachers, unions, parent’s organizations and local authorities. As a matter of fact, if collaboration among these three parties is strong, then reopening is successful as it ensures the feeling of safety in teachers and parents both. However, after reopening they had not widely adopted the policy of wearing masks, and teachers and staff were not pressed upon to wear them while at school. They ensured the two metres of space between desks and encouraged students to wash hands. Outsiders, including parents, were no longer allowed to enter the building which diminished the risk of exposure to coronavirus carriers. They planned to focus on the essentials by paring down the curriculum and ended school two hours earlier. These remedial measures proved to be highly effective, substantiating it to be a successful experiment

Israel is also one of those countries which had set to launch their schools by the mid of May. Although strict guidelines were enforced, including wearing masks and social distancing, experts believed that school reopening contributed to the second wave of covid-19. The New York Times reported that the surge in covid-19 infections quickly soared among both students and staff. The confirmation of a second wave compelled Israel to close the schools again.

Another example of schools reopening is South Korea. The school year set to begin in March was delayed until June. They had reopened in phases for various levels: high schoolers first, then younger students, but some schools were forced to close as early as one day after reopening owing to the spike of confirmed cases of coronavirus.

In Canada and the USA, plan to reopen vary state to state. In Canada, most of the schools have divided students into two groups to commence their classes in shifts. High schools are encouraged to halve their semester into a “quadmester” which will offer two courses instead of four. As many other policies are under consideration, their academic session will begin in September. On the other hand, many states were ordered to reopen in the USA after weeks of deliberations by policy makers. Although the CDC has issued guidelines to diminish the chances of student’s exposure, the covid-19 positivity rate was 8.3 percent according to the Kaiser Family Foundation Report. As of this week, several states including Arizona, Florida, Georgia and Texas were recording 10 to 25 percent positivity rate. US accounts for four percent of the world’s population and 25 percent of the world’s covid-19 cases. Within two weeks of opening schools and colleges, 20,000 cases were reported in multiple states in the USA.

Kenya, Bolivia and Mexico have cancelled the rest of the school year. No doubt, it’s enormously risky to open schools without precautionary measures. How could the crippled economies of these developing economies bear the burden of such challenges? They required huge amount in terms of ensuring safety measures.

Throughout the world, the countries which are about to reopen including Pakistan should lay down some directives comprising the strict rules to ensure safety of students as well as teachers. The abovementioned models can provide guiding principles to them. Models can vary institution to institution and region to region but the most important step is to assure the social distancing and educate people about safety measures. The government should drive home the idea that pandemic is not yet over and the institutes found guilty of not following SOPs will immediately be closed.