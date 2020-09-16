British Pakistani injured in Edinburgh attack

ISLAMABAD: A British national of Pakistani origin, Umair, was attacked by unknown assailants in Edinburgh, according to a close relative of the victim.

Relatives reported that the attackers stabbed him in the back and that his spinal cord has been severely damaged. The medical response reached Umair quickly reached transferred him to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The relative could not understand the motive behind the attack. Umair had recently moved from London to Edinburgh and works at a marketing company. It is worth mentioning that Umair is a first cousin of senior journalists Asim Yasin and Aamir Yasin.