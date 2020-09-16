British Pakistani injured in Edinburgh attack

ISLAMABAD: A British national of Pakistani origin, Umair, was attacked by unknown assailants in Edinburgh, according to a close relative of the victim.
Relatives reported that the attackers stabbed him in the back and that his spinal cord has been severely damaged. The medical response reached Umair quickly reached transferred him to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The relative could not understand the motive behind the attack. Umair had recently moved from London to Edinburgh and works at a marketing company. It is worth mentioning that Umair is a first cousin of senior journalists Asim Yasin and Aamir Yasin.
What is surprise in this story? Glasgow is known for its racism. Glasgow [a major city in Scotland] can be cited as one of the best examples to understand the ‘hate Asian’ phenomenon. Eversley Street, Tollcross, Glasgow is no exception. Eversely Street is situated in east Glasgow.
Generally speaking, in Glasgow, incidents of racism, including hate crime of all types ranging from the use of abusive language to stabbings of Asian are both frequent and regular outside the half-kilometre radius of three famous universities: the University of Glasgow, University of Strathclyde, and Glasgow Caledonian University… During the daytime, spit, filth and garbage flinging at Asians including Pakistani students is also witnessed even on the Great Western Road, which is the arterial road of Glasgow.”
The Pakistani community including British/Scottish Pakistanis are mostly settled in Pollokshields, Pollokshaws and Dumbreck areas situated on the eastern side of the River Clyde, which divides the city into two halves. There are numerous areas such as Parkhead, Bridgeton, Dennistoun, Haghill, Springburn, Possil, Gorbals, Govanhill, Cathcart, Kings Park, Pollok, Crookston, Garnethill, Finnieston, Partick, Marryhill, Knightswood, Summerston, and Old Drumchapel, to name a few, which are notorious for racism, besides drug addiction and criminal activities. In these no-go areas, the suitable time for a knife, empty wine bottle or baseball bat attack on Asians, mostly from behind, is after the dusk so that the victim could not see the face of the white attacker. Sometimes, hoods are used while launching an attack.
Scotland is known for having at least world’s four renowned centres of learning: the University of St Andrews (founded in 1413); University of Glasgow (founded in 1451); University of Aberdeen (founded in 1495), and University of Edinburgh (founded in 1582). To further the cause of education, the Education Act of 1496 made education compulsory, while the Education Act of 1633 made it mandatory to have a school in every locality. Such a historical focus on education on the one hand while rampant racism and hate crime on the other is a glaring contrast indicating a disconnect between education and society. The very purpose of education — enlightenment — stands defeated in Scotland.
@SHAHZAD PARACHA. The attack took place in Glasgow and not in Edinburgh. Kindly update your information.
COPS PROBE: Man found with multiple stab wounds on Glasgow street after brutal attack
David Irvine; 14 Sep 2020, 19:52Updated: 14 Sep 2020, 19:54
A MAN was found with multiple stab wounds on a Glasgow street after a vicious attack.
The man, 31, was found seriously injured on Eversley Street, Tollcross at around 10.50pm yesterday.