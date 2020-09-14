Suspect in motorway case confesses to raping woman: Buzdar

LAHORE: A suspect in the motorway gang-rape incident arrested in the morning has confessed to raping the victim, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has confirmed.

The chief minister, through a tweet, identified the suspect as one Shafqat Ali and said his DNA had matched with the samples collected from the crime scene.

لاہور – سیالکوٹ موٹروے کے دلخراش واقعہ میں خاتون سے زیادتی میں ملوث شفقت علی گرفتار ہو چکا ہے، جس کا ڈی این اے میچ کر چکا ہے اور اس نے اعتراف جرم بھی کر لیا ہے.

ملزم عابد علی کی گرفتاری کے لیے بھی ہماری ساری ٹیم مسلسل کوشاں ہے جس کی گرفتاری انشاء اللہ جلد متوقع ہے! — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) September 14, 2020

“Our entire team is also continuously making efforts for the arrest of suspect Abid Ali, which is expected soon,” he said, referring to the primary suspect in the case.

The tweet comes after a second suspect surrendered himself to police and denied his involvement in the crime, according to a police statement.

