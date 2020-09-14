Second suspect in motorway case confesses to raping woman

LAHORE: The suspect in the motorway gang-rape incident arrested in the morning has confessed to the crime, reports appearing on news channels suggest.

However, reports further suggest, the prime suspect, Abid Ali, is still at large.

According to the reports, Shafqat, Ali’s alleged accomplice, confessed to raping the woman “even before the police could take a DNA test”.

However, the test would nevertheless be conducted, the reports said citing police sources, adding that the sample collected from him has already matched the one obtained from the victim.

No official conclusive DNA report has been issued yet, the reports said.