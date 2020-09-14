Punjab govt rejects request to shift Hamza to Ittefaq Hospital

LAHORE: The Punjab government has turned down the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s request to shift Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz – who has contracted coronavirus in the prison – to the Ittefaq Hospital, it emerged on Monday.

Hamza, his father said a day earlier, contracted the disease in the prison. In a separate statement, the party’s central spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb, while saying Hamza was suffering from high fever for the last three days, had asked authorities to shift him to a hospital.

Subsequently, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique, requesting to move Hamza to Ittefaq Hospital from the jail on health grounds.