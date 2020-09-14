Punjab government assures marriage halls to open businesses soon

LAHORE: The Punjab government has assured the Punjab Marriage Hall Association (PMHS) their businesses will open soon, and the Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal said that a notification in this regard would also be issued shortly.

A delegation of PMHA led by Mian Muhammad Ilyas met Mian Aslam Iqbal here on Monday at the office of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and discussed reopening of marriage halls after lockdown.

The delegation told the provincial minister that they have been facing difficulties due to closure of marriage halls for the last six months, so they should be given relief.

Mian Aslam Iqbal reassured the delegation and said that it has been decided to open their businesses and a notification in this regard will be issued soon.

Speaking to the delegation, the minister said, “With the opening of all businesses, the economy will run smoothly. The government is aware of the difficulties created by the closure of marriage halls, so relief in taxes will be given to marriage halls. The implementation of SOPs in marriage halls will be fully monitored and actions will be taken against those who do not take precautionary measures.”

He further said that every aspect of life has been badly affected by Covid-19. “Thank God that the pandemic has come down, but the people should not miss the precautionary measures.”

On the other hand, marriage halls have also started booking weddings and they have also increased the catering rates from 10 per cent to 30 per cent when compared to last year.

A survey by Profit found that the wedding hall, which was charging Rs700 for a one-dish chicken menu last year, plans to charge Rs850 to Rs900 this year. Similarly, those who charge one dish menu above Rs1,000 have also increased their rates from Rs1,200 to Rs1,500.

Muhammad Asim, owner of a marriage hall located on Davis Road, said that there has been no formal notification to open marriage halls yet, but people are still booking their events in advance. “Due to the coronavirus and lockdown, people had postponed their weddings, but now that the situation has improved, we are also expecting more business this season than last year. Because on the one hand, there were the events that were postponed due to the lockdown and on the other hand, there are the events that are being planned this season. That’s why people come to our offices to book events. We have all the weekends booked from October to December. Now we are just waiting for the formal notification from the government.”

Amir Nawaz, manager of a marriage hall on Queens Road, said the government should issue a notification to open the marriage halls as soon as possible. “Marriage halls not only hold wedding events but also people book our halls for birthdays, anniversaries and other celebrations. Due to the month of Muharram and Safar, people are not holding wedding ceremonies yet, but as soon as the month of Safar ends, the season of weddings will begin.”

Explaining the reasons for the increase in rates, Aamir said, “Everything has become more expensive since the lockdown. Rates for everything from labour, electricity, chicken, mutton, naan and roti has increased. Then we closed our business for more than six months. We have not increased prices as much as we can, but we have increased as much as people can afford. If the government gives relief in taxes, then we will also reduce the rates.”