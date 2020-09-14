PM to welcome students as schools gear up to reopen after six months

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to welcome students back to schools as educational institutions across the country gear up to reopen tomorrow after six months.
The premier, through a tweet, said it was “our [the government’s] priority and collective responsibility [of the society] to ensure that every child can go to school safely to learn”.
Tomorrow we will welcome millions of children back to school. It is our priority & collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safely to learn. We have worked to ensure that school operations are aligned with public health safety rules on #COVID19
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 14, 2020
“We have worked to ensure that school operations are aligned with public health safety rules on #COVID19,” he said.
The federal government last week had announced to reopen in phases the educational institutions across the country from Sept 15.
According to the plan, in the first phase, students of grade 9 to 12 will start attending their schools on Sept 15, in the second phase grade 6-8 classes will resume on Sept 23 after a review of the Covid-19 situation and the primary sections will be reopened on Sept 30.