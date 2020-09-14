PM to welcome students as schools gear up to reopen after six months

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to welcome students back to schools as educational institutions across the country gear up to reopen tomorrow after six months.

The premier, through a tweet, said it was “our [the government’s] priority and collective responsibility [of the society] to ensure that every child can go to school safely to learn”.

“We have worked to ensure that school operations are aligned with public health safety rules on #COVID19,” he said.