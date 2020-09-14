Peshawarites share ideas for revival of the ‘City of Flowers’

PESHAWAR: Peshawarites have demanded more parks, playing grounds, recreational facilities and efficient waste disposal and cleanliness systems under the “Peshawar Revival Plan” initiated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to restore the old charm of the ‘City of Flowers’.

In response to suggestions sought of by the Adviser to Chief Minister on Local Government Kamran Bangash, citizens have demanded more greenery and parks as many areas of the city have been deprived of such facilities.

“Peshawar is one of the oldest city in South Asia which needs restoration and revival,” Bangash said.

He said that the revival team comprises experts and professionals, who are working day and night to devise a plan to give a new look to Peshawar and for restoring its old charm.

Asad Mahmood, a student, suggested construction of cycling lanes, pedestrian crossings and bridges, increased planting of trees, and signboards in both Urdu and English throughout the city.

He also demanded the creation of entertainment places like bowling centres, cinemas, and arcade centres for the entertainment of young people.

Representatives of the business community came up with the idea of making Peshawar a safe city through the installation of CCTV cameras at various locations and roads as well as implementing effective policing to stop major and street crimes.

Shadia Rehman, a doctor, underlined the importance of making all revival steps women-friendly and inclusive.

Because of Pahstoon culture and societal norms, she suggested separate and dedicated areas for women.

She also suggested footpaths to be bordered with greenery, installation of proper signboards, the lighting of roads and to increase the number of trash disposal containers and sites.

Imran Khan, a car showroom owner, added that the revival of Peshawar should include removing encroachment on key roads like university road, inside city roads, general bus stand areas and ring road.

Muhammad Shahid Khan, a teacher, suggested restarting Safari train service on the historic trade route from Peshawar to Torkham to boost tourism in the city.

“At one time in Peshawar, there were flowers and trees along the roads, but they all disappeared. The garbage collection system needs to be improved,” he said.

He gave the idea of more sports facilities, especially in Hayatabad, with at least one mini sports complex in every phase.

Bilal Afridi urged the need to put a halt on illegal construction of housing societies and suggested the development of housing societies in the outskirts to retain the originality of the city.