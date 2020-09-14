ORU to hold reunion events at GCU

LAHORE: The Old Ravians Union (ORU) has announced holding different reunion events which were earlier postponed due to the outbreak of COVID19 and subsequent lockdown.

The announcement was made at the meeting of the Union’s executive committee chaired by President Mian Muhammad Ashfaq Mohlan at the Government College University Lahore. ORU Secretary Syed Tayyab Hussain Rizvi, Treasurer Farrukh Hayat Pannoun, newly-appointed Honorary Secretary Mr. Mehtab Ahmed Rai and executive members representing different decades were also present.

The Union decided to hold a cricket match “Old Ravians vs Vice Chancellor XI” this month while the most-awaited ORU annual dinner will be held next month in October 2020.

President Mr. Mohlan said this year, the Union would also host 100 years celebration of the GCU New Hostel. He expressed gratitude to Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi for appointment of Mr. Siddique Awan and Mr. Mehtab Ahmed Rai as Advisor and Honorary Secretary of the Union.

President Mr. Mohlan said induction of young blood would further energise the activities of ORU for the welfare of Old Ravians and their alma mater.

He went on to offer their fullest support the Honourable Vice Chancellor towards uplifting of GCU and restoring the deserving top position of this institution. He also offered Old Ravians support in completion of five-fold strategic vision of the Vice Chancellor.