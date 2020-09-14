LHC asks Punjab govt to apologise to nation for CCPO’s remarks

LAHORE: While Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh apologised for his controversial remarks which purportedly accused the victim of motorway gang-rape incident of inviting the incident by failing to take due precautions before setting off for the journey, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday said the Punjab government should apologise to the nation for his remarks.

The direction came during the hearing of a petition seeking a judicial probe of the incident which outraged the entire nation.

Large demonstrations and protests took place across all major cities of the country on Saturday, demanding justice for the rape victim. Placards seen during the demonstrations suggested the country was not safe for the women anymore.

During the hearing, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan regretted that an impression has been created that the women of the country were not safe on the roads.

The court directed that the culprits be apprehended immediately and directed the CCPO to submit a report in this regard day after tomorrow (Wednesday).

Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned for Sept 16.

The court took up the petition, filed on Saturday, in the morning and summoned Sheikh at 1:00 pm to present a report regarding headway made in the case. Shortly before appearing in court, the Lahore police chief, while speaking to reporters, apologised to the victim for his remarks.

“I did not mean anything wrong or [to give a wrong] perception and if any misunderstanding was caused because of me, then I apologise from the depths of my heart to my sister who was abused and to all sections of society who were saddened or angered,” Sheikh said.

COMMITTEE TO PROBE CASE:

During the hearing, the Punjab government’s counsel presented the notification under which an inquiry committee, headed by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, was constituted to probe the case.

“We can’t play committee-committee,” the chief justice remarked, asking the counsel who exactly was a part of the inquiry panel. “The provincial law minister, the additional chief secretary (home) and other officials are part of the committee,” the government’s counsel replied.

The chief justice also inquired about the show-cause notice issued to the CCPO. “The officer was issued a show-cause notice by the Punjab police chief Inam Ghani for the controversial remarks he made about the victim in the motorway gang-rape case,” the counsel responded, adding that provincial police officer had also sought a reply within seven days.

“If [Sheikh] does not give a satisfactory and detailed reply, a reference will be filed against him,” he added. Responding to this, the judge remarked that the notice doesn’t mention the rules under which action can be taken against the CCPO.

Appearing before the court, Sheikh said that police arrived at the scene “within 20 minutes”. However, Justice Khan noted that after contacting the motorway helpline, the victim was told to contact the highway authorities. “The highway authorities then told her to contact the police,” he said.

The CCPO replied that, unfortunately, security arrangements along the motorway were not up to par. When asked when the motorway was opened, Sheikh replied that the motorway became functional two months ago and no security arrangements had been made thus far.

“If there is no security along the highway, then this incident was bound to happen,” the judge remarked.

The CCPO replied that his authority extends up until Ring Road. However, he admitted that there could have been “better coordination” between the departments. He added that once the police were involved, he launched a “scientific investigation” into the matter.

“What did Dolphin Force officials see [at the scene]?” asked the judge. “When the Dolphin Force arrived, they opened fire into the air, upon which the victim cried out for help. Officials then found the victim and her children in a ditch and informed the high command,” the CCPO replied.

He added that officials took the victim to a hospital but she insisted on leaving shortly after. The Lahore police chief stated that an investigation was currently underway.

Commenting on his earlier remarks implying that the victim shared responsibility for her rape, Sheikh apologised once again. “If my statement offended the victim, then I apologise.”

Stating that the Punjab government should apologise to the entire nation for the comments the official made, the judge remarked that Sheikh should have weighed his choice of words. “It is the government’s responsibility to provide protection to the people.

“A young girl left for the motorway thinking she was safe. You have no idea the kind of agony the victim and her children will endure for the rest of their lives,” Justice Khan remarked.

Informing the court about the status of the investigation, the CCPO said that police carried out geofencing and managed to match samples taken from the victim with accused Abid Ali.

He added that the second accused had surrendered to police and had recorded his statement. “We are trying to trace one more accused. All those responsible will be caught.”

THE PETITION:

The petition claims that the heinous incident was not the first of its kind where police have shown “criminal negligence” and a “lack of professionalism”.

It also lambastes Sheikh for his alleged victim-blaming and accusing the victim of inviting the incident by failing to take due precautions before setting off for her journey.

According to the petitioner, Sheikh’s statement is “encouraging the culprits” and therefore calls for the formation of a judicial inquiry commission supervised by the court to probe the case and for action to be taken against him.