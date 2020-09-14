‘Dear men, please shut up and let the women speak for once … ‘ man keeps interrupting woman to say

Literally drowning out a number of women in his vicinity, local male ally, Nasir Ahmad, urged his fellow men to stop talking and listen to the women around them for once.

“I am so tired of men constantly thinking that their opinions on these issues matter,” he said, as women present at the same gathering were drowned out by his voice. “This is a moment to let the women speak up.”

“Actually I thin -” Maimoona Waqas, a co-worker, managed to say before the man responded zealously, saying “YES. Exactly. That is exactly what I was trying to say. Men need to know when the conversation is theirs and when it isn’t.”

“I APOLOGISE ON BEHALF OF MY GENDER,” he shouted, drowning out the voices of a number of women trying to speak amongst themselves.

Later, the male ally continued to tweet about how men need to shut up. “’Dear men, please shut up and let the women speak for once, it doesn’t matter what you think or have to say,” he tweeted.