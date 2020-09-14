CCPO apologises on behalf of the simpletons who misinterpreted his words

LAHORE: In an admirable show of being the bigger man, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Omar Shaikh has apologised on behalf of the simpletons who misinterpreted his wise words in the wake of a terrible incident.

“Because of all the fallout, I guess I have to step up,” said the CCPO, while speaking to reporters in Lahore. “I have to apologise on behalf of those not-too-bright people who have failed to correctly understand my words.”

“This has nothing to do with my duties as a police officer. This the wise man’s burden, a cross that I have had to bear early in my life,” he said. “I cannot even count the number of times I have had to, as a kid, apologise to my own mother on behalf of her for misinterpreting what I had said.”