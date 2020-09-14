BBH hands over the wrong baby to a couple, investigation launched

RAWALPINDI: A committee has been formed to investigate an incident at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) where the body of a wrong baby was handed over to a couple.

Mohammad and Sarah Ijaz were residents of Havelian who had brought their newborn baby girl to the BBH to get treatment for her hepatitis.

Later, the parents were handed given the body of a baby girl and they returned to their hometown for a burial. However, they saw after the funeral that the baby’s name and mother’s name were different on the diapers.

The couple returned to the hospital to inquire about this, and they found out that their baby was still getting treatment.

The parents were then given their baby who was still admitted in the hospital.

BBH Medical Superintendent Dr Mohammad Raffique took notice of the incident and formed a three-member committee to look the matter.

He told a look news outlet that the committee was comprised of BBH medical superintendent administration the head of the paediatric department Dr Zafar Iqbal, Dr Mudassar Sharif and director Dr Mohammad Hussain.

The committee will look into the matter and report its findings within three days, he said.

He said added that a mistake like this could not be ignored and that the committee will make its decision after looking at the evidence and seeking the staff’s and family’s points of view.