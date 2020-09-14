‘All religions will be equal under Taliban rule,’ says Khawaja Progressive

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Khawaja Asif has said that the constitution of the Taliban provides equal rights to all citizens irrespective of their caste, creed, and religion, as he condemned critics for opposing the Taliban caliphate in Afghanistan.

Speaking to The Dependent, the uncompromisingly progressive Khawaja Asif said the people who were against the Taliban caliphate belong to a group that should be labeled ‘kafir-e-Azam’.

“No religion will be superior to the other in the Taliban rule. As representatives of the Taliban, it is incumbent upon the Taliban leaders to promote the Taliban ideology, which promotes diversity and coexistence in the society,” said Asif.

Further condemning the critics of the Taliban, Asif said that those opposing the true caliphate are infidels who must be treated in accordance with the Taliban’s pluralistic and progressive sharia.

“These people are also against the true teachings of Quaid-e-Azam. They are against the creation of Jinnah’s Afghanistan,” the PML-N leader added.

Asif further informed The Dependent that as soon as the expected Taliban rule is implemented he is moving to the caliphate to help create a truly exemplary society governed by the uncompromising secularity of the peaceful Taliban regime, which will ensure that any detractors rest in everlasting peace.