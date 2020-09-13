Yet another building collapse kills two, injures several in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two people died and several others injured when a multi-storey residential building in Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood collapsed early Sunday morning, rescue officials said.

According to police, several residents are trapped under the debris and rescue operation is ongoing.

The injured residents as well as the deceased were taken to the Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

Speaking on the collapse of the building, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called for fixing responsibility for the casualties and damages.

“Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has been a nightmare for Karachi. We need to redesign our strategy for SBCA, this is not working at all,” he tweeted.

Once again a building collapsed, someone needs to be held responsible for all these damages & casualties. SBCA has been a nightmare for karachi. We need to redesign our strategy for SBCA, this is not working at all. pic.twitter.com/OuHINEohyN — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) September 13, 2020

In a similar incident two days ago, a multi-storey residential building had collapsed in the Korangi area, killing two people while injuring eight.

More details to follow