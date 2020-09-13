Almost 70 percent of human body is composed of water. Water is life and without it no life is able to survive on earth. There’s no doubt that Pakistan is already one of the most water- stressed countries in the world, a situation that is going to degrade into outright water scarcity due to high population growth. According to a 2009 study by the Woodrow Wilson centre ,by 2025 population growth is likely to mean that Pakistan’s annual water demand rises to 338 billion cubic meters (bcm) while, unless radical action is taken, at 236 bcm. The resulting shortfall of 100 bcm would be two-third of the entire present flow of the Indus. These effects could be to turn stress into catastrophe by the end of twenty-first century.

Groundwater is now being over exploited in many areas, and its quality is declining. There is little evidence that government have re-engineered their capacity and funding to deal with this challenge. And here delay is fatal, because the longer it takes to develop such actions, the greater will become the depth of the water table. I hope government will strengthen its policies regarding this grim issue.

Zubair Ahmed Rind

Jacobabad