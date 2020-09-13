Two more girls allegedly raped in Punjab

GUJRANWALA: Two girls were allegedly raped in different incidents in Punjab on Sunday.

According to details, a 40-year-old man allegedly raped his 17-year-old stepdaughter in Gujranwala’s Pasban Colony. According to police, the teenage girl in her statement to police has alleged that her stepfather, Gulzar, had raped her several times. A case has been registered against the suspect on the victim’s complaint.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the accused and started an investigation. He will be interrogated further after the medical report of the victim, said police. The girl has been shifted to hospital for medical examination.

In another recent incident, a girl was allegedly gang-raped by three people in Bahawalpur district of the Punjab province as she was returning after attending a marriage ceremony.

The victim, a resident of Chak 7 BC in Bahawalpur, claimed in a complaint filed with the local police that she was on her way home after attending a marriage ceremony when the accused abducted her. “Three people raped me and further threatened to kill me on informing police regarding the incident,” the girl said.

It is pertinent to mention here that horrific incidents of sexual abuse have been reported from parts of the country after two major incidents of the Marwah rape and murder case in Karachi and the gang rape of a woman at Lahore motorway shock the entire Pakistan.