Two building collapses in Karachi within 72 hours

KARACHI: A two-storey building collapsed in Bihar Colony in Karachi’s Lyari area on Sunday, killing two people and injuring several others, police said.

Reportedly, this is the second collapse this week, and now several people have been trapped in the rumble. The rescue operation is going on, the police added.

The injured residents, as well as the deceased, were taken to the Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has called for reparations for the damages when speaking on the incident.

“Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has been a nightmare for Karachi. We need to redesign our strategy for SBCA, this is not working at all,” he tweeted.

President of Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter member Khurram Sher Zaman called the incident “saddening” and asked for the rescue efforts to be sped up.

He added that members of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) should be arrested for their carelessness.

“The Sindh government should be ashamed of the frequent incidents resulting in the loss of lives,” he said.

This is not the first building collapse in the port city.

Earlier, on Thursday, four people were killed and at least ten others injured after a multi-storeyed residential building collapsed in Karachi’s Korangi area.

“Action will be taken against [those] responsible for allowing such constructions as such buildings are dangerous for human lives,” Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said.