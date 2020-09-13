Transforming Karachi

To solve its problems, the neoliberal approach must be abandoned

The recently launched plan for Karachi, which focuses on restoring essential services to the city, after a heavy downpour left the city quite dysfunctional in many of its parts, contains both finances and governance apparatus.

The ‘Karachi Transformation Plan’, with goals spread over short-, medium-, and long-term, would be financed collectively through federal and provincial resources to the tune of Rs. 1.1 trillion to target long-standing issues of the nature of most important needs of any city, let alone a big metropolis like Karachi.

Areas covered here would include, among others, clean drinking water, solid waste management, cleaning drains, and disposing/treating sewage. To oversee coordination and implementation concerns, it has been proposed to set up a ‘Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee’ (PCIC), which would include all the relevant stakeholders. Around the same time of the announcement of this plan by the government, the country director of the World Bank reportedly highlighted that Karachi needed a financing of US$9 billion-10 billion over a period of ten years, to meet its most essential requirements with regard to infrastructure and service delivery.

While the PCIC, with the best of its intentions, may be able to push the city out of its current misery by delivering on these chronic issues of the metropolis, yet sustainable uplift of the city would require putting in place efficient economic institutions, which in turn provide the right kind of incentive and governance structures for organizations and markets, that make up the urban economics of Karachi. This is the transformation that Karachi needs to be on a sustainable path of progress, which is both inclusive in terms of economic decisions, appropriately devolved in terms of exercise of power and resources, and one that strengthens the level of democracy.

One important aspect while making any broad-based, sustainable reform plan, would be to approach the city from the lens of modern urban economics and policy. Here, Karachi like any other modern metropolitan should be envisioned as more than an ‘administrative city’, and rather as a ‘functional urban region’ (FUR), or a functional city

Transforming Karachi would require– like any other city of the country– dismantling ‘elite capture’, which means doing away with the politico-economic collusion that has perpetuated extractive institutional design– designing economic institutions in a way to unjustifiably transfer/extract resources from the many to a small group of elites. That would require of a reform plan to purge this extractive institutional design, and put in its place an inclusive one, which means in addition putting in place an effective local governance system, appropriately financed through a meaningful provincial finance award that allow transfer of resources of the divisible pool to reach the lower echelons of government.

Calling a transformation plan and focusing on certain– though very important– essential natured issues of basic service delivery are only scratching the scratching the tip of the problem, and that too in an ad-hoc way. Sustainable reforms require deeper and broader transformational focus, short of which such issues that are being dealt now may most likely surface again, because they are the manifestation of the deeper neoliberal-backed extractive institutional design of the politico-economic elites. There could be no meaningful plan that does not dismantle this design, which will provide any sustainable transformational solutions.

That would require appropriately detailed legislation for improving the capacity of economic institutions– federal ministries in case of the non-devolved subjects under the 18th Amendment, and provincial departments otherwise– so that such incentive and governance structures are provided for economic organizations– including state-owned enterprises– in both the public and private sectors, and markets, so that they function at an optimal level. But before all of this, the government will have to break the shackle of Neoliberalism and assume its role in the driving seat for reforms. This would require active and deep regulation as well for the organizations and markets to work with minimum transaction cost, information asymmetries, and a competitive environment for the economic agents.

Moreover, any sustainable plan for Karachi would have to include a significant component to deal with the issue of climate change, which according to many could be the reason behind the recent heavy downpour; as among other reasons, its mangrove population was reduced over time. Karachi needs a ‘green’ transformational plan.

In this regard, Paul C. Cheshire, among others, in the (2014) book Urban Economics and Urban Planning: Challenging Conventional Policy Wisdom explain the importance of approaching cities as FUR, since ‘… [a] it is the closest concept to the city that forms the basis of most urban economics, in that it captures both an urban core and its self-contained economic hinterland, …[b] allows more straightforward comparisons across areas on measures of economic and social performance, and avoids arbitrary differences generated by administrative boundaries, … [and c] as self-contained units, the effects of both local economic shocks and policy interventions are largely contained within FUR boundaries.’

In addition, the same book highlights the importance of local governments– and which is important to understand for a sustainably prosperous future of Karachi– as ‘…first, cities and their hinterlands are engines of economic growth, and devolution will deliver an economic dividend; second, devolution allows policy innovation and can internalise spillovers, improving policy outcomes; third, introducing stronger elected local leaders will have a revitalising effect on local democracy.’