Terrorist commander among 4 killed: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: In a breakthrough, terrorist commander Ihsan Ullah, alias Ihsan Sanray, along with three other terrorists, was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Ghariom, Shaktoi area, near the inter-district boundary of North and South Waziristan on Sunday.

In a tweet, Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major Gen Babar Iftikhar said that Ihsan Sanray masterminded numerous terrorist activities. Recently, the terrorist commander was involved in the planning and execution of terrorist attacks in the Shaktoi area which led to the martyrdom of several soldiers and officers, including Lt Nasir Shaheed and Capt Sabih Shaheed, said the ISPR DG.

A Pakistan Army soldier, Sepoy Sajid, 33, embraced martyrdom on Saturday during an improvised explosive device (IED) attack near a check post of the security forces in the Miranshah area of North Waziristan, according to the ISPR.

Security forces cordoned the area for clearance operation after the incident.

Earlier on September 7, security forces killed five terrorists including a high-profile terrorist Wasim Zakaria, and arrested ten others in Mir Ali, the ISPR said.

Commander Wasim Zakaria hailed from the Haider Khel area and had been the mastermind of 30 terrorist attacks since September 2019.

“Terrorist Wasim was involved in target killing activities and the martyrdom of CSS officer Zubaidullah Dawar,” said the ISPR in a statement, adding that the militant was also directly involved in attacks on security forces.