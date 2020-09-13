Suspect in motorway gang-rape incident surrenders, denies involvement

LAHORE: One of the suspects in the motorway gang-rape incident surrendered to Lahore police on Sunday, claiming that he was not involved in the incident which outraged the entire country, Model Town Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hasnain Haider confirmed.

Waqarul Hassan, one of the two suspects accused of raping a woman travelling with her children on Lahore-Sialkot motorway, surrendered after DSP Haider conducted a raid in Sheikhupura to arrest him. While the police team was unable to arrest him, Hassan’s friend assured them that he would surrender soon.

Later in the day, Hassan, 37, and his friend approached the police and surrendered, while denying involvement in the crime.

He told the police that he has a spare parts workshop and he was in Lahore on the day of the incident to purchase spare parts.

According to officials, Hassan had been released in one of two robbery cases only 14 days ago.

The development comes a day after Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar held a press conference to announced the government had been able to trace the “real culprits” in the case.

“I want to inform you all, [we] have been able to identify the real culprits in this tragic incident in less than 72 hours,” Buzdar told the news conference.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani, also present on the occasion, said it was confirmed through scientific evidence that the primary suspect in the case was Abid Ali, a resident of Fort Abbas in Bahawalnagar district.

He also said police were “95-96 per cent” sure of the identity of Ali’s accomplice, Hassan, whose presence at the crime scene was shown by telephone data. The police were also able to obtain his address and CNIC number.

The IGP said that police were ready to conduct raids at their houses and arrest them but “unfortunately the information had gone into the public domain” and the suspects had fled.

CRIME SPARKS OUTRAGE:

Protests were held in several cities for a second day on Saturday over the incident, as police said they were launching a manhunt for the suspects.

The protesters are not satisfied with the investigations, called for the sacking of Lahore police chief, Umar Sheikh, who pointed out what he felt were mistakes made by the victim, such she should have taken a different, busier, highway, not travelled at night and made sure her vehicle had enough fuel.

Sheikh also said the woman appeared to be under the impression Pakistan was “as safe for women as France”, her country of residence.

In Islamabad, several hundred protesters gathered, some waved French flags, and others held signs saying “hang the rapists.”

Hundreds, mostly women, also gathered in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar. “Shatter the silence, stop the violence,” read one placard in Peshawar.