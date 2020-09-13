Outburst in Karachi

Unchecked sectarianism will only result in chaos

Though no active political party took part in the rally in Karachi directed against the Shia community, the political ramifications of such a gathering cannot escape anyone, particularly in the wake of the fact that an anti-Shia movement there had once led to the killing of a large number of Shias, including professionals and other prominent persons, with a backlash of assassinations of Sunnis, mostly ulema. The rally, which was set off by allegations of Shia scholars having denigrated Companions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), showed that sectarian feeling is alive in the city, and the authorities’ attempts to suppress it, have not succeeded. It is perhaps only a matter of time before sectarian feeling once again erupts.

It was not really a sign of condemnation that the political parties which have used the sectarian card in the past were not represented, but simply that they had not had time to jump on the bandwagon. The JUI(F) has consistently supported such sectarian forces, with the banned Sipah-i-Sahaba contesting elections under its banner. The PPP may stand against sectarianism, but it has been part of the same coalition as the JUI(F) in Punjab. The PML(N) does not incline towards sectarianism, but a section of the party, particularly the religiously inclined, does. Sectarianism does not have a theological basis, though it seems deeply ingrained. Another unfortunate aspect, particularly for Pakistan, is that the sectarian divide also corresponds to that between the Gulf States and Iran. That has meant that both sides in Pakistan have taken help from foreign sponsors, including monetary assistance. That has meant that proxy wars are fought on Pakistani soil with the help of Pakistani political forces.

It is worrisome that such a large gathering was organized on the issue. When the JUI(F) marched on Islamabad, certain forces were supposed to be behind it. Is it to be assumed that those forces are on board with this demonstration? Sectarianism is a dangerous political tool, even worse than religiosity. The JUI(F) is trying to form a broad-based opposition alliance, but that should not tempt it into dabbling in waters that contain the potential to tear the country apart. At the same time, the predictions of the worst enemies of Muslims at the time of Partition, that the homeland of the Muslims would dissolve in sectarian conflict, would be proved true. Those elements are nowadays ruling India, and our political forces must not help them.