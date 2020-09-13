Minor girl killed in Indian LoC fire: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A minor girl was killed and four people were injured in Azad Kashmir when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing, targetting civilian-populated neighbourhoods along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sunday.

According to the statement, the violation of the ceasefire agreement occurred in the Hotspring and Rakhchikri sectors where the Indian troops opened heavy fire and shelled mortars at forward areas along the de facto border.

During the fire, the 11-year-old girl lost her life, the statement said, adding that the injured included a 75-year-old woman.

“Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” the statement said.

Two days ago, one Pakistan Army troop embraced martyrdom in the Bedori sector in a similar incident of ceasefire violation.

The army, while responding to Indian firing on Sept 2, had killed a junior commissioned officer (JCO) in Keri sector of Rajouri in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.