Islamophobia in India

It is blinking to the fact that islamophobia has been rising since few years in Western world and India is the most dominant country apart from Western world where anti-muslimism is being practiced. Doubtlessly, the leading government of Mhodi has left no stone to show hostility and prejudice towards muslim communities. In Uther Pardish, a fifteen years old muslim boy was burnt with sand oil since he refused to say the selg words of Hindues. Similarly, the anti-muslim extremists groups create numerous violences against muslims which not only influences the muslims physically but also psychologically. The continuous efforts of these groups to trouble muslims is causing barriers for the muslim communities to perform their religious activities and follow religious norms. According to a report at least 36 muslims were killed between may 2015 to December 2018 because of beef consumption. Additionally, in every eid-ul-Ahaza muslims of India are forbidden to sacrifice cows. On the other hand, the religious places of muslims are being targeted as well as they are being burnt alive without any crime. Moreover, muslims are also being discriminated in educational and health sectors and work places.

The UN is humbly requested to stop such crude stereotypical representation of muslims and it should implement very active and effective policies to bear down islamophobia and protect the muslims along with their religious norms.

Farahnaz Farooq Ahmed

Turbat